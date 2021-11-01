Cricket

'Tentative' India blasted after T20 World Cup loss to New Zealand

01 November 2021 - 09:46 By Reuters
India needs a miracle to make it to the semis.
India needs a miracle to make it to the semis.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter

Former India cricketers lined up to slate Virat Kohli's side after Sunday's crushing eight-wicket defeat by New Zealand left them on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup.

India dropped to fifth in Group II, with their semi-final hopes virtually extinguished after managing to muster only 110 for seven when they were put in to bat in Dubai.

Champions at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, India have not claimed the title since and their batting collapse came in for scathing criticism.

"Very disappointing from India. New Zealand were amazing. India's body language wasn't great, poor shot selection," former opening batsman Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

"Like (a) few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won't make it to the next stage.

"This one will hurt India and time for some serious introspection."

‘Surprised’ Geoffrey Toyana says De Kock is not a racist

Highveld Lions cricket coach Geoffrey Toyana says he was disappointed by Quinton de Kock’s decision to pull out of the World Cup T20 match against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gautam Gambhir, who won the 50-over World Cup with Sehwag in 2011, said India had the skill but lacked "mental toughness".

"Talent is one thing ... You can do really well in bilateral (series) but when it comes to these kinds of tournaments, this is when you have to stand up and perform," he told ESPN Cricinfo.

"It's been a trend, it's been happening at most ICC tournaments."

Quinton de Kock saga has brought Proteas together — Maharaj

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj has said that the events of the last few days regarding Quinton de Kock have bought the team together ahead of their ...
Sport
2 days ago

Former middle order batsman VVS Laxman said India's chances of making the semi-finals were a "distant dream" as their net run rate had also taken a beating.

"This defeat should hurt team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable," Laxman said.

"New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said India had been left behind and were still playing "2010 cricket".

"The game has moved on," he said.

"For all the talent and depth in India ... they underachieved massively for years in white ball cricket."

MORE:

Shane Warne blasts Steve Smith selection after England thump Australia

Former spinner Shane Warne has questioned the inclusion of Steve Smith in Australia's line-up at the T20 World Cup in a scathing assessment of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

India's Kohli lashes out at 'spineless' online abuse, backs Shami

India captain Virat Kohli lashed out on Saturday at the "spineless people" who abused bowler Mohammed Shami online after his side's defeat in their ...
Sport
1 day ago

England's Rashid vows no let-up in intensity against Lankans

England have been tipped as a contender to win the T20 World Cup after their three crushing wins in the Super 12 stage, and legspinner Adil Rashid ...
Sport
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Surprised’ Geoffrey Toyana says De Kock is not a racist Sport
  2. PODCAST | From poverty to prosperity - The Willard Katsande story Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena weighs in on Quinton de Kock's decision not to ... Soccer
  4. Caf launches tender process to end TV blackout of major competitions Soccer
  5. 'Percy knows I'm 150% behind him,' Mokwena says after Tau announced himself ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...