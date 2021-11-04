WATCH| All the feels as Pakistan congratulates Namibia on its journey in the T20 World Cup
A heart-warming video of the Pakistan cricket team surprising the Namibian team in their dressingroom after winning the T20 World Cup match has gone viral.
The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the video on Twitter, where players Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman could be seen congratulating the Namibian team on their journey in the World Cup.
A Pakistan team official can also be seen sharing encouraging words and applauding Namibia’s efforts, before players of both teams embraced each other.
The video with over a million views was taken after a competitive game in Abu Dhabi.
#SpiritofCricket - Pakistan team visited Namibia dressing room to congratulate them on their journey in the @T20WorldCup#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4PQwfn3PII— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 2, 2021
According to the Times of India, on Tuesday, Pakistan became the first team to reach the semifinals after beating Namibia by 45 runs and they managed 144-5 in 20 overs.
On social media, many users from around the world showed love for the Pakistan cricket team for their spirit. Some said the gesture was brilliant sportsmanship.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
This is absolutely amazing from @TheRealPCBMedia to plan and showcase such events. Hats off to the team also @TheRealPCB— Nasir Hussain (@Nasir1hussain) November 2, 2021
Good gesture. These guys really deserves appreciation. Especially from the team who is winning all matches. This will boast their moral. @iShaheenAfridi could share some experience with #Trumpelmann on how to get Rohit on first over.— Abdul Hanan (@sam_01992) November 2, 2021
Spirit of cricket. Brilliant by Pakistan. 👏 #PAKvNAM #Cricket— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 2, 2021
What a nice gesture, well done men I. green, every test playing nation should encourage associate teams same way.— Noman Muhammad (@NomanMu09162280) November 2, 2021