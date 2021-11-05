Cricket

New Year’s Test returns to Newlands for series against India

05 November 2021 - 13:54
The New Year's Test returns to Newlands Stadium in Cape Town for the series against India.
The New Year's Test returns to Newlands Stadium in Cape Town for the series against India.
Image: Gallo Images

Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed India’s incoming tour to the country for three Tests, three ODIs and four T20s between December 17 and January 26 will see the New Year’s Test returning to Newlands in Cape Town.

The winner of the Test series, known as the Gandhi-Mandela Series, will be awarded the Freedom Trophy, which is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela and was first awarded in 2015.

“CSA is excited to welcome India back to SA, which also significantly marks the 30th anniversary of SA’s first tour to India after reentry into international cricket in 1991. This tour affirms our unique relationship with the BCCI,” said CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.

“This tour comes at a fitting moment when Cricket SA, together with the people of the world, celebrate Gandhi’s 152nd birthday. We are indebted to India for its support to our cricket efforts over the years.

"We are looking forward to hosting our guests for what promises to be nail-biting on-field encounters,” CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.

India Tour Full Schedule

1st Test: Wanderers, Johannesburg (December 17-21)

2nd Test: SuperSport Park, Centurion (December 26-30)

3rd Test:  Newlands, Cape Town (January 3-7)

1st ODI: Boland Park, Paarl (January 11)

2nd ODI: Newlands, Cape Town (January 14)  

3rd ODI: Newlands, Cape Town (January 16)

1st T20: Newlands, Cape Town (January 19)

2nd T20: Newlands, Cape Town (January 21)

3rd T20: Boland Park, Paarl (January 23)

4th T20: Boland Park, Paarl (January 26)

READ MORE

Former Proteas batter Alviro Petersen says top order holds key for crunch match against England

Former Proteas opening batter Alviro Petersen says the South African top order must fire on all cylinders when they take on England in the must-win ...
Sport
1 day ago

David Miller urges Proteas to get basics right in must-win World Cup clash against England

To be able to get the better of England during the highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup match in Sharjah on Saturday and stay in contention for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

What must happen for SA to reach T20 World Cup semifinal

With one match remaining in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup, the prospect of SA qualifying for the semifinal stage is not entirely in their ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘KG’ player of the match as SA boost semi-final chances with crushing win over Bangladesh

The Proteas consolidated a top two position in Group 1 and enhanced their chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after they ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kagiso Rabada defends his captain Temba Bavuma Cricket
  2. WATCH | Unexpected twist to search for Soweto houses painted in Chiefs' and ... Soccer
  3. What must happen for SA to reach T20 World Cup semifinal Cricket
  4. ‘Soweto derby surviving on sentimental value’, says Chiefs and Pirates legend ... Soccer
  5. David Miller urges Proteas to get basics right in must-win World Cup clash ... Cricket

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021