Proteas coach Boucher takes swipe at journalists: 'There are a lot of media who don’t want me in this position'

The other contributing factor to their inferior net run rate was that Australia bowled out the pool’s whipping boys, Bangladesh, for 73 and chased it down in 6.2 overs while the Proteas used all of 13.3 overs to hunt down 85 against the same team.

Boucher said the conversation during the innings break, after bowling Bangladesh out for 84, was to try to win as quickly as possible.

“First of all you have to try to win the game, that is your first goal, and then set yourself up to get the runs within as little time as possible. Unfortunately, it did not happen.

“We lost a wicket I think in the first over and we ended up losing three wickets in the power play, so we were not really in a position to bash the runs in six or seven overs. I think the wicket played a part in there as well.