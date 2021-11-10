Keshav Maharaj to captain Proteas in ODI series against the Netherlands

The Cricket SA (CSA) selectors have made a number of interesting selections for the Proteas squad to host the Netherlands in three ODIs later this month, including recalls for Khaya Zondo and previously forgotten Wayne Parnell.

Also notable was that spinner Keshav Maharaj will captain the team in the absence of rested Temba Bavuma and batters Zubayr Hamza and Ryan Rickelton are set to make their debuts.

The Proteas host the Netherlands in three matches in Centurion and Johannesburg between November 26 and December 1, the first time the visitors will play a full international series against the Proteas in SA.

The first two games are at SuperSport Park in Centurion and the last will move to the Wanderers. These matches are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which serves as the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC World Cup. SA are currently ninth on the log.

Maharaj will captain the squad of 16 while regular white-ball captain Bavuma and several other players are rested after a high workload and back-to-back bio-bubbles on national duty, and in various international T20 competitions.

Parnell’s last appearance for the national team was against Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England while Zondo’s was in 2018 against Zimbabwe in Paarl.

Hamza and Rickelton have received their maiden call-ups to the ODI squad after consistent and impressive domestic performances.

Other returns include Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon and Sisanda Magala, who are added to ICC T20 World Cup squad members Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.

“The national selection panel and I are excited to give this group of exciting cricketers a good go,” said CSA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang.

“These selections are part of our strategy to give opportunities and reward the good work of players in our provincial system. We do not take this historic tour of the Netherlands to our shores lightly.

“We are keen to showcase the talent that SA has and to give opportunities to players who have been patient for a long time and are raring to go.

“On behalf of the panel, I would like to wish Keshav Maharaj, coach Mark Boucher and the team all of the very best as they look to make inroads into the team’s campaign to qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup.”

Proteas ODI Squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain, Dolphins), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Dragons), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Cape Cobras), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)

Tour schedule:

First ODI: SA v Netherlands (SuperSport Park, Centurion, Friday, 26 November)

Second ODI: SA v Netherlands (SuperSport Park, Centurion, Sunday, 28 November)

Third ODI: SA v Netherlands (Wanderers, Johannesburg, Wednesday, 1 December)