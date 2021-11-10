Proteas to discuss taking the knee for series against Netherlands and India

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma has said there will be conversations with Test counterpart Dean Elgar and Cricket SA (CSA) on whether all members of the team will be obliged to take the knee for the home summer matches against the Netherlands and India and beyond.

Bavuma interacted with the media virtually after the Proteas returned to SA without fanfare from their unsuccessful T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

“I know originally what was decided was that the team would take the opportunity to show their gesture in their own particular ways,” said 31-year-old Langa-born Bavuma.

“Things have obviously changed at the World Cup and as a team we have not spoken yet.