Malan to skipper SA A for three-match series against India A

Pieter Malan will captain the SA A team to host India A in a three-match four-day series in Bloemfontein from November 23 to December 9.

Cricket SA (CSA) announced the 14-member SA A team on Thursday, with opener Eddie Moore and middle-order batter Theunis de Bruyn the surprise omissions.

Malan is coming in as skipper despite not having been part of the previous squad - but who will argue with the selection of a player who smashed 44, 96, and 117 in his last three innings to help Boland draw their opening two matches.

Wihan Lubbe, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Ntuli, Okuhle Cele, and Dayyaan Galiem are also missing from the A squad that crushed Zimbabwe A by an innings and 166 runs in the first four-day Test before the second was suspended after the government in Harare announced fresh lockdown restrictions in June that put paid to the tour.