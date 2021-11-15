No regrets for optimistic Gary Stead after New Zealand fall short again

Coach Gary Stead said he had no regrets after seeing New Zealand lose in the final of a white-ball World Cup cricket final for the third time in six years and remains confident the Black Caps can savour success in the future.

Sunday's eight-wicket thrashing by Australia in the T20 World Cup final followed losses to the Australians and England in the finals of the 50-overs World Cup in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

But while the Black Caps were on the receiving end of a heavy loss in Dubai, Stead felt his team had reached the final against expectations.

"I don't regret anything," he told reporters from Dubai.