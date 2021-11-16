Essex to investigate historical racism allegations by ex-player Maurice Chambers

English county club Essex pledged on Monday to investigate fresh allegations of historical racism made by their former Jamaican-born fast bowler Maurice Chambers.

Chambers, who played for Essex between 2005 and 2013, told The Cricketer that he was so upset by the racist bullying he faced at the county that he would go home and cry after matches.

Chambers added that he had been regularly subjected to racist taunts at Essex and became used to one team mate offering him bananas in a mocking manner and a member of the coaching staff reading out racist jokes in the dressing room.

He also detailed an incident while he was sharing a house with another team mate, when he was called a monkey.