David Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian players after Azeem Rafiq testimony

Cricket commentator David Lloyd has apologised after Azeem Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee that the former England coach had made disparaging comments about Asian cricketers.

In Tuesday's distressing testimony, Rafiq, 30, catalogued a culture of widespread racism at his county club Yorkshire, describing the "inhuman" treatment he had received.

Rafiz also said the sport in England was riddled with racism.

Rafiq testified that members of the media were also guilty of racism and identified Lloyd, now a Sky Sports pundit, as messaging others in the media and saying: "a clubhouse is the lifeblood of a club and Asian players don't go in there".