Sean Whitehead grabs 10 wickets in an innings as SWD make light work of Eastern Storm

A brilliant 10-wicket haul (10/36 in 12.1 overs) by SWD spinner Sean Whitehead sealed a 119-run victory for the home side against the Eastern Storm on the third day of the Cricket SA Division 2 four-day match at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.

Whitehead, a former SA Under-19 player, also bagged 5/64 in the first innings and in doing so he broke the SWD First Class record of Ottneil Baatman’s (14/95 — SWD vs KwaZulu-Natal in Oudtshoorn; 2016/17) for the most wickets in a match with figures of 15/100.

To make his achievement more significant, he also excelled with the bat with scores of 66 and 49.

SWD, who won the toss and elected to bat first, posted 242 in their first innings mainly due to a partnership of 114 between Whitehead (66) and Leus du Plooy (91).