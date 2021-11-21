Lions make it three wins from three with emphatic triumph over the Rocks

The Lions claimed an incredible third straight victory without having to bat twice when they swept aside the Rocks by an innings and 30 runs in their Cricket SA (CSA) 4-Day Domestic Series Division One encounter on Saturday.

Lions fast bowler Duanne Olivier recorded his 25th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket to help bowl out the Rocks for 150, falling 30 runs short of making the hosts bat again despite a valiant effort from Siyabonga Mahima (47).

There were seven Division One and Two matches taking place during the third round of the competition, with games streamed live on SuperSport’s YouTube channel between November 18 and 21.

Resuming day three on 31/3 with the experienced Stiaan van Zyl (13) at the crease, the Rocks were soon rocked back in the morning session as the Lions bowlers made early inroads into the visitors, with Sisanda Magala (2/28) and Olivier leading the attack.