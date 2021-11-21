Cricket

Lions make it three wins from three with emphatic triumph over the Rocks

21 November 2021 - 14:31 By Sports Reporter
The Imperial Lions are top of the pile after three rounds.
Image: @LionsCricketSA/Twitter

The  Lions claimed an incredible third straight victory without having to bat twice when they swept aside the Rocks by an innings and 30 runs in their Cricket SA (CSA) 4-Day Domestic Series Division One encounter on Saturday.

Lions fast bowler Duanne Olivier recorded his 25th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket to help bowl out the Rocks for 150, falling 30 runs short of making the hosts bat again despite a valiant effort from Siyabonga Mahima (47).

There were seven Division One and Two matches taking place during the third round of the competition, with games streamed live on SuperSport’s YouTube channel between November 18 and 21.

Resuming day three on 31/3 with the experienced Stiaan van Zyl (13) at the crease, the Rocks were soon rocked back in the morning session as the Lions bowlers made early inroads into the visitors, with Sisanda Magala (2/28) and Olivier leading the attack.

Wickets fell at regular intervals at the Wanderers Stadium as Mahima’s explosive knock of 47 off 32 balls (10 fours) proved to be the only resistance from the Paarl-based side as the Lions wrapped up the win to cement their place at the top of the table.

In Cape Town, Titans spinner Simon Harmer bagged seven wickets for 76 runs to dismiss Western Province for 195 and enforce the follow-on.

It was then an impressive maiden career half-century from youngster Daniel Smith (83) and a fifty from Kyle Verreynne (50) that guided Western Province to 260/5 at stumps, still trailing by 192 runs.

At the Kingsmead Cricket Ground, the Knights’ Matthew Kleinveldt (139* off 286; 17 fours) was the star of the show as the visiting side notched up 321/2 in their first innings reply against the Dolphins before reaching close of play with a 95-run lead.

A career-best score of 129* off 240 balls (12 fours, 2 sixes) in red-ball cricket and notable knocks from Edward Moore (55) and Rudi Second (67*) saw the Warriors reach 305/2 with a 289-run lead at the end of the third day of their clash against the North West Dragons, who they earlier restricted to 350 all out.

In Division Two, South Western Districts all-rounder Sean Whitehead claimed outstanding match figures of 15 wickets for 100 runs, including a return of 10 for 36 in the second innings, in his side’s convincing 119-run win over the Eastern Storm at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.

The fourth and final day of the round takes place on Sunday.

