SA A prioritise winning ahead of 4-day clash against India A in Bloemfontein

The SA A side are focusing all their attention on securing a victory when they take on their subcontinent counterparts India A in the first of three four-day encounters being hosted at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein from Tuesday.

All three matches from November 23 to December 9 will get under way from 10am daily, with the action streamed live on SuperSport’s YouTube channel.

The SA A squad features a mixture of experienced and emerging talents, with on-form players from the domestic scene given an opportunity to stake their claim for Proteas selection.