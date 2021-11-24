Cricket

SuperSport Park to apply for more than 2,000 fans for Boxing Day Test

24 November 2021 - 12:16
Officials at SuperSport Park in Centurion hope to have more than 2,000 spectators at the Boxing Day Test against India.
Officials at SuperSport Park in Centurion hope to have more than 2,000 spectators at the Boxing Day Test against India.
Image: Cricket SA/Twitter

SuperSport Park will welcome 2,000 spectators when the Proteas take on the Netherlands in the first of three ODIs on Friday, but the Pretoria venue intends to apply for more fans to be allowed through the gates when it hosts the Boxing Day Test against India.

Northerns Cricket Union (NCU) CEO Jacques Faul said having 2,000 spectators is a good start, but not ideal, considering that no children are allowed and they cannot sell alcohol.

The series between the Proteas and the Netherlands is low-key, but there won't  be much benefit in hosting a high-profile match on Boxing Day with only 2,000 spectators.

“We will definitely ask for more people for the Test against India, because 2,000 spectators is just not enough for a big match against a hugely followed opposition like India,” said Faul.

“We are happy that we are moving in the right direction with 2,000 spectators for the Netherlands match, but it doesn’t benefit the stadium at all if it's only 2,000 fans inside the stadium.

“As a stadium, we are happy that it is moving in the right direction to have fans, but we also need children in there to create that buzz that they always bring, and we need to sell alcohol.

“You can go sit at a bar or full restaurant and enjoy yourself, but you can’t serve anything in the stadium, and you also don’t want to allow kids. It is horrible, but that’s where we are at the moment.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj on why it's vital to beat the Netherlands

Stand-in Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj has emphasised the significance of winning the three-match ODI series against minnows the Netherlands, ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Former chief selector Zondi believes Proteas ODI squad to face Netherlands has right balance

Former Proteas convenor of selectors Linda Zondi says the ODI squad selected to play the Netherlands in a three-match series starting on Friday is a ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell unsure of Test future, focused on white ball cricket for now

As he prepares to take on the Netherlands in the three-match ODI series starting on Friday at SuperSport Park, all-rounder Wayne Parnell remains ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. D-Day for SA as Fifa committee meets to decide Bafana's World Cup fate Soccer
  2. Give Jingles the job — SA fans think Pitso Mosimane should take over Man Utd Soccer
  3. 'The club has a taken a policy to reward these women,' says Sundowns chair ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane fumes at question in press conference Soccer
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | After Polokwanegate, will it be Ghanagate? Sport

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in