Tons from De Zorzi and Malan puts SA A in commanding position on day one against India A

The SA A side overcame a tricky start on day one of their first four-day match against India A thanks to crucial centuries from captain Pieter Malan and Tony de Zorzi as the hosts reached stumps on 343/3 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

All three matches in the series will be streamed live via SuperSport’s YouTube channel and SuperSport Channel 246 on the DStv Now App between November 23 and December 9.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, the SA A side lost two quick morning session wickets with Navdeep Saini (1-57) and Arzan Nagwaswalla (1-58) striking early for the visitors before Malan and De Zorzi combined for a third wicket stand of 217 to put SA in control.