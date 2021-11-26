ODI series between Proteas and Netherlands set to start despite detection of new variant in SA

Cricket fans around the country are waiting with bated breath to hear if the detection of a newly identified Covid-19 variant in SA will impact on the three-match ODI series between the Proteas and the Netherlands.

The first match between the two sides, which is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, starts at 10am at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

With less than hour to the start of the match, it was business as usual in Centurion as the players came out and went through their usual warm-up drills.