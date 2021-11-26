ODI series between Proteas and Netherlands set to start despite detection of new variant in SA
Cricket fans around the country are waiting with bated breath to hear if the detection of a newly identified Covid-19 variant in SA will impact on the three-match ODI series between the Proteas and the Netherlands.
The first match between the two sides, which is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, starts at 10am at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
With less than hour to the start of the match, it was business as usual in Centurion as the players came out and went through their usual warm-up drills.
Proteas and Netherlands 🇳🇱 players warming up at SuperSport Park in Centurion.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 26, 2021
The 1st ODI starts at 10am. pic.twitter.com/GCpWFOZECU
TimesLIVE sent questions to Cricket SA on Friday on whether the series will be negatively affected by the variant, but they had not responded at the time of writing. This story will be updated when CSA responds.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands won the toss and have decided to field first.
SA: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.