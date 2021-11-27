Proteas' Verreynne on missing first ODI century: 'Fair play to the bowler'

You would expect Proteas batter Kyle Verreynne to have been gutted to be dismissed five runs shy of his maiden ODI century, but instead he was full of praise for the man who led to his demise.

Playing in his seventh innings, Verreynne was tricked with a change of pace delivery from Vivian Kingma that he holed out to deep square leg to be caught by Bas de Leede.

That was the end of Verreynne (95), who also had a crucial partnership of 119 off 134 with Zubayr Hamza in the first of three ODIs, which was called off due to persistent rain in Centurion and was declared a no-result on Friday.

Verreynne admitted he was fooled by a clever delivery from Kingma to bring to an end the South African's knock of 95 off 112 that included nine boundaries and one maximum.

“Not really, to be honest,” was Verreynne’s response when asked if he was disappointed by being dismissed in the nervous 90s.

“I think naturally you will be upset falling short of your hundred but I said to a couple of the guys that fair play to the bowler. Bowlers are allowed to bowl good balls and I felt like he really did me there with a leg-cutter slower ball.

“He pretty much fooled me, he is allowed to bowl a good ball and I felt that it was a good ball and it happens. I am not too disappointed.”

Verreynne added that he was happy to get another opportunity in the absence of senior batters Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen.

“It was quite nice to contribute to the team. Over the last couple of months it has been sort of in and out of the side, so to get the opportunity to play was great.

“It is always a good feeling to make a contribution. Getting an opportunity has been awesome and getting game time was really enjoyable.”

Verreynne said there are areas that need improvement from SA if the series continues.

“Upfront we had a shaky start where we lost two wickets early, that’s the area where we need to improve on. Something that we have spoken about is to be tight in the middle order.

“Myself and Hamza had a good partnership but I think the wickets that we lost were at key times of the game and it is something that we are looking to address.

“Other than that, I think we had a really good game on what I felt was a very challenging wicket. We are just looking to do more of the same with one of two extra percentages.”

Verreynne was emotional when he reached his half-century.

He explained: “It is my brother’s wedding tomorrow and I am the best man but obviously we are in the (bio) bubble and I can’t really get out to go to the wedding. So, I am missing it. It was a signal of appreciation to him for all the support that he has given me.”