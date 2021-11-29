England captain Root plans talks with Rafiq over racism allegations

England test captain Joe Root has said he hoped to have a discussion with Azeem Rafiq after the Ashes series against Australia, which starts next month, on the former Yorkshire player's allegations of institutional racism at the club.

Rafiq, the 30-year-old former England Under-19s captain who is of Pakistani descent and played for Yorkshire from 2008 to 2014, told a British parliamentary committee this month that he had suffered "inhuman" treatment in his time with the county.

Yorkshire player Root said he had never personally witnessed incidents of racism at the club, prompting Rafiq to say he was "incredibly hurt" by those words.