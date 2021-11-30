SA A set themselves challenge of taking 20 wickets in second clash against India A

The SA A side are eager for an improved performance with ball in hand when they take on their counterparts India A in the second four-day match at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Cricket fans can catch all the action from the ‘A’ series taking place from November 23 to December 9 live on SuperSport’s YouTube page.

The first contest between the two sides, that feature their nation’s best cricketers who are knocking on their national team’s door, ended in a draw after a combination of inclement weather and batter-friendly conditions scuppered any chance of either side taking the game away.

SA declared on 509/7 in their first innings following an impressive batting display with Pieter Malan (163) and Tony de Zorzi (117) starring before the visitors delivered an imposing performance of their own with the bat, recording a total of 308/4 as the conditions cut their innings short.