Cricket

CONFIRMED | Marquee summer tour of India to SA will continue

04 December 2021 - 10:54
Captain Virat Kohli will lead India on the incoming summer to SA.
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It is official. The hugely anticipated incoming summer tour of India to SA will continue as originally planned later this month under strict Covid-19 safety guidelines.

After a few days of uncertainty due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 variant Omicron in the country, Cricket SA (CSA) on Saturday confirmed that the tour will go ahead as originally scheduled.

CSA said there will be a few adjustments to logistics such as arrival time of the hugely followed Indian team, who  are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20s in SA.

CSA said the tour was made possible by the cordial relationship between the Cricket SA and Cricket Commission of India boards.

Arrival times of the Indian team will be moved out by a week to allow for effective logistical planning.

The Proteas men’s team has already participated in eight international cricket biosecure environments (BSEs) and CSA said the tour would take place under the strictest Covid-19 guidelines as contained in the BSE protocols.

India will play three ODIs and three Tests against the Proteas but the four scheduled T20 matches will be rescheduled in the new year as part of the joint memorandum of understanding (MoU).

CSA also said that the allocation of match venues would still be done in respect of the BSEs and take into account the need for safer playing environments.

CSA said it had instituted world-class standards and measures to ensure that all players, staff and officials will be protected within this environment.

