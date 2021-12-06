Cricket

Cricket SA updates schedule for marquee Indian tour

06 December 2021 - 16:41
The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, which is qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cricket SA (CSA) has announced the updated schedule for the incoming India tour which has been reduced to three Tests and three ODIs from December 26 to January 23.

The tour has been reduced from three series to two across four venues after CSA’s successful engagement with the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). CSA said the four-match T20 series has been scrapped and will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year.

Cricket fans had an anxious wait after the outbreak of the Covid-19 variant  Omicron in the country but after some tense moments, the hugely anticipated incoming summer tour was given the green light at the weekend as originally planned but under strict Covid-19 safety guidelines.

CSA said the tour was made possible by the cordial relationship between the Cricket SA and Cricket Commission of India boards.

Arrival times of the Indian team will be moved out by a week to allow for effective logistical planning.

Updated schedule:

1st Test: (26-30 December 2021, SuperSport Park, Centurion)

2nd Test: (03-07 January 2022, Wanderers, Johannesburg)

3rd Test: (11-15 January 2022. Newlands, Cape Town)

The first two Tests will commence at 10h00 and the third will begin at 10h30.

1st ODI: (19 January 2022, Boland Park, Paarl)

2nd ODI: (21 January 2022, Boland Park, Paarl)

3rd ODI: (23 January 2022, Newlands, Cape Town)

ODI matches will start at 10h30.

