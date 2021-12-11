Cricket

Kohli lost ODI captaincy as India wanted sole white-ball skipper — Ganguly

11 December 2021 - 14:53 By Reuters
India Test captain Virat Kohli.
India Test captain Virat Kohli.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Virat Kohli's decision to relinquish the 20-overs captaincy resulted in him being removed as India's one-day skipper as selectors did not want to have two different white-ball captains, India board (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly said.

Opener Rohit Sharma took over as one-day captain on Wednesday, a month after succeeding Kohli as T20 skipper after their disappointing World Cup campaign.

The board, which rarely explains even routine decisions, did not even mention Kohli by name in conveying the leadership change in a single sentence at the bottom of a press release announcing the Test squad for the upcoming tour of SA.

“The board and selectors had asked Virat to rethink his decision to quit T20 captaincy. He had declined the suggestion at the time,” former captain Ganguly told Friday's Times of India newspaper.

“The selectors were uncomfortable with the idea of having two captains for white-ball cricket.”

India reached the semifinals of the 50-overs World Cup in 2019 under Kohli but exited from the group stage at this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

While happy to play under Rohit in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year, Kohli, who remains the Test captain, was keen to lead India in the 50-overs showpiece on home soil in 2023.

“He has done well even as an ODI captain. But it was not going to be easy to have two captains in white-ball cricket with two World Cups in two years,” Ganguly said.

“The selectors felt the team needed one vision and varied styles of captaincy could disrupt the planning.”

Ganguly said he and chief selector Chetan Sharma spoke to Kohli before making the change.

“We explained the vision to him. He understood the situation and it was only then that Rohit was named the captain of the ODI team.”

READ MORE

India’s Test cup runneth over ahead of SA tour

The only cloud is over batting stalwart Ajinkya Rahane’s form, but there is plenty of back-up waiting in the wings
Sport
4 days ago

India's Kohli lashes out at 'spineless' online abuse, backs Shami

India captain Virat Kohli lashed out on Saturday at the "spineless people" who abused bowler Mohammed Shami online after his side's defeat in their ...
Sport
1 month ago

Irene lodge in bio-bubble lockdown ahead of Indian team's arrival

The plush Irene Country Lodge in Centurion has gone into full lockdown in preparation to host India for their Gauteng leg of the Test tour against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket SA updates schedule for marquee Indian tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the updated schedule for the incoming India tour which has been reduced to three Tests and three ODIs from ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy: 'I hope Chiefs don't get punished for something happening in ... Soccer
  3. City boss John Comitis: ‘I hope Kaizer Chiefs come to their senses’ Soccer
  4. Irene lodge in bio-bubble lockdown ahead of Indian team's arrival Cricket
  5. Kaizer Chiefs 'followed NICD and health department protocols' Soccer

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...