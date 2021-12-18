Cricket

India opener Rahul appointed vice-captain for SA Tests

18 December 2021 - 15:29 By Reuters
KL Rahul has been appointed India vice captain for the Test series against SA.
KL Rahul has been appointed India vice captain for the Test series against SA.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

India opener KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the three-Test series against SA after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour due to injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is returning to the Test side after missing the series win against New Zealand at home due to a muscle strain.

“The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming three-match Test series against SA. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Virat Kohli-led India take on SA in the first Test at Centurion from December 26.

READ MORE

CSA board to meet on Saturday to discuss SJN hearings report

The Cricket SA (CSA) board is expected to meet virtually on Saturday to discuss the report of the social justice and nation-building (SJN) hearings ...
Sport
22 hours ago

India's record at each of the three venues for Test series against SA

SA will welcome India for three tests starting at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Boxing Day, before heading to Centurion and Cape Town.
Sport
6 days ago

CSA announce squad for Test series against India

Cricket SA (CSA) has announced the 21-man Proteas Test squad for the three Tests against India from December 26 to January 15 2022 with fast bowler ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Premiership clubs up in arms over DStv Compact Cup Soccer
  2. Sukazi on fracas at Pirates game at Orlando Stadium: 'In my view Khoza is ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns clarify Shalulile’s status for big clash against Pirates Soccer
  4. Ex-Chiefs and Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral: ‘Sundowns is the big club now, ... Soccer
  5. SJN Hearings report concludes appointments of Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher at ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating