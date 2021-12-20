Cricket SA to investigate Graeme Smith and national team coach Mark Boucher

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday it would formally investigate director of cricket Graeme Smith and national team head coach Mark Boucher after allegations of racist conduct in an ombudsman’s report.

The pair were among a number of CSA employees implicated in "tentative findings" made by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman into alleged past discrimination within the sport's national governing organisation.

A number of players of colour said they were treated unfairly, with former spinner Paul Adams saying he was called a "brown shit" in an SA team song during his time in the side, including by former wicketkeeper Boucher, who has since apologised.

The ombudsman's report, submitted to CSA earlier this month, also criticised Smith and former national team captain AB de Villiers for selection decisions made during their time at the helm of the side, which it said were prejudicial towards black players.

Smith and De Villiers have denied the allegation.

"The board has decided to institute formal inquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the report," CSA said, adding that the process would take place after India's Test and One Day International tour of the country.

"The board has done so mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness," it added.

"The formal inquiries will be conducted by independent legal professionals. Further details with regards to the inquiries will be announced in due course. Smith and Boucher remain in their positions and will continue to carry out their duties during the India tour."