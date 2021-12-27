Cricket

Rain delays the start of second day of Boxing Day Test in Centurion as umpires call for early lunch

27 December 2021 - 11:14
Covers are being removed at SuperSport Park and staff are working to get the ground ready for the resumption of the Boxing Day Test.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

Rain has delayed the start of the second day of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

By the scheduled start time of 10am, both teams were still in the changing rooms but there was hope of play resuming later in the day as rain had subsided significantly.

At around 10.30am, some covers were removed in the middle following an inspection by match umpires, and the ground were removing water from outfield.

As a result of the developments, umpires will inspect the pitch again at 11am and have called for an early lunch from 11.30am.

India ended day one on Sunday on 272/3. Their star player was opener KL Rahul, who scored his seventh century to help his team to a commanding position.

Rahul sparkled with an unbeaten knock of 122 off 248 that included 17 boundaries and one maximum and he will resume on Monday with Ajinkya Rahane on 40.

Rahul’s impressive performance overshadowed the gallant efforts of Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who ended his shift with all the three wickets that fell on the day where the SA bowling attack largely struggled.

