SA captain Elgar admits partnership with Markram needs to produce the goods

Proteas captain Dean Elgar has admitted that he and opening partner Aiden Markram need to take responsibility and start well in the New Year’s Day Test match at the Wanderers starting on Monday.

The partnership of Elgar and Markram at the top produced only three runs in the 113-run defeat to India in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion and the SA skipper agrees it is time the pair front up.

Individually, Elgar fared much better as he contributed 78 runs to the losing cause in his two innings, but Markram had a Test match to forget as he contributed just 14 runs on his home ground.

“We know what it is about,” Elgar said about the challenges of opening the batting against quality opposition fast bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who tormented the Proteas at Centurion.

Shami, Bumrah, Siraj and Thakur claimed 18 of the South African wickets that fell, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking the other two.