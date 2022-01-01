Alviro Petersen: 'It's a concern SA are not scoring big hundreds consistently'

Former Proteas opener Alviro Petersen says SA top order batters need to change their mindset to overcome frailties and start scoring big hundreds again.

In Test matches last year against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies and India, Proteas top order batters only scored three centuries and Petersen says it is not enough.

SA centurions over the past year were the retired Faf du Plessis (199) against Sri Lanka, Aiden Markram (108) against Pakistan and the retired Quinton de Kock (141) against the West Indies.

“If you look at the SA batting line-up at the moment, I always look at the hundreds scored,” said Petersen, who played 36 Tests for SA in which he scored 2,093 runs including five centuries.

“I look at guys who can score hundreds, I look at domestic cricket and ask how often do they score hundreds because that is the yardstick when it comes to Test cricket.

“You need players batting for lengths of time and batting consistently well. If you look over the past years, there were guys who had lots of first class hundreds and at the moment you don’t see that in the national team.

“Despite what is the standard of first class cricket at the moment, players need to be scoring hundreds week in and week out and unfortunately that is not happening at the moment.”

Petersen said in his years of playing Test cricket between 2010 and 2015, achieving his highest score of 185 against England, high scores under 100 were just not good enough.

“In the era where I played Test cricket, 70s, 80s or even a 90 or a hundred sometimes weren’t good enough. Guys were always talking about scoring big scores of 150, 200 or even more.

“It just seems to me that at the moment if a guy scores a 50 it is OK and I think they need to change that mindset and start targeting big hundreds or even double hundreds.”

To illustrate the difference between his generation and the current players, Petersen recalled a three-match series against England in 2012 where SA scored five centuries in six innings.

“I remember we played England at the Oval and they got close to 400 and we still beat them by an innings because guys were able to score big runs. In that first Test match, Graeme Smith got a hundred (131), Hashim Amla scored a triple hundred (311) and Jacques Kallis (182) got a hundred.

“In one Test match we got three hundreds and in the next Test match I got 182 and Amla scored another hundred (121) in the third Test. So in three Test matches we got five hundreds.