A look back at SA's last 10 Tests at the Wanderers

SA head into the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Monday knowing they must claim victory if they are to win the series.

A 113-run loss in the first Test at SuperSport Park has them on the back foot, but they will be pleased with the way they responded after a poor opening day. They have won five of their last 10 tests in Johannesburg, though there is one very famous victory in there, to go with an epic draw and loss to India as well.

TimesLIVE looks back at the last 10 tests at the Wanderers.

VS AUSTRALIA (2011): Australia won by two wickets

A superb Test in which Australia chased down a victory target of 310 with two wickets remaining late on the fifth day. SA scored 266 and 339 with Hashim Amla getting a ton in the second innings, and looked to be on course for the win before Brad Haddin (55) and Mitchel Johnson (40 not out) guided the tourists to a famous win, the biggest fourth innings chase at the Wanderers.

VS PAKISTAN (2013): SA won by 211 runs

SA bundled out Pakistan for 49 in their first innings and then set them a victory target of 480 that never looked achievable. Dale Steyn had one of the best spells of his career as he took six wickets for just eight runs in Pakistan’s first innings. He also claimed 5-52 in the second knock for the incredible match figures of 11-60. It was Steyn at his fiery best.

VS INDIA (2013): Match drawn

The only draw at the Wanderers in the last 21 years came against India in a match where SA were ever so close to a Test record run chase. With a target set of 458, they slowed down at the end to finish agonisingly close on 450/7 to avoid the defeat rather than go for what would have been one of the great Test wins. The fact that it was just a two-Test series might have played a part as a defeat in this first Test would have meant they could not win.

VS ENGLAND (2016): England won by seven wickets

There would be a three-year gap before the next Test at the Wanderers and it proved an unhappy return for SA as they were well beaten by England despite a decent first innings score of 313. They were bundled out for just 83 in their second knock as Stuart Broad ripped through the side with figures of 6-17 and England easily knocked off the 73 they needed to win.