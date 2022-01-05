Bangladesh captain Mominul hails 'unbelievable' win over New Zealand

Mominul Haque hailed Bangladesh's "unbelievable" win over New Zealand on Wednesday after they beat the world test champions by eight wickets to end the 'Black Caps' run of 17 matches without defeat on home soil.

Seamer Ebadot Hossain took a career best 6-46 as the tourists dismissed New Zealand for 169 early on day five at Mount Maunganui and then knocked off the 40 runs for victory for the loss of two wickets.

It was Bangladesh's first win in any format of the game in New Zealand and gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

"I can't describe it, it's unbelievable. I couldn't sleep yesterday because of the pressure," skipper Mominul told reporters.