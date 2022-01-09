Cummins admits it will be tough to drop in-form Khawaja for final Ashes test

Usman Khawaja's fairytale comeback has presented Australia with a selection headache, and captain Pat Cummins conceded it would be hard to drop the in-form batter from the fifth and final Ashes test against England in Hobart next week.

The 35-year-old Khawaja was picked to play his first test in almost three years only because Travis Head had tested positive for Covid-19, but he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, smashing a century in each innings and claiming the player-of-the-match award.

With a fit Head set to join the team in Hobart, fellow left-hander Khawaja said he did not expect to be retained for the final test.