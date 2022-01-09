New Zealand head for big total vs Bangladesh after Tom Latham's unbeaten 186

Captain Tom Latham smashed an unbeaten 186 as New Zealand bounced back from their shock defeat in Mount Maunganui to amass 349-1 on the opening day of the second and final test against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Latham raised 148 runs with fellow opener Will Young and then consolidated New Zealand's position with his still-flourishing 201-run stand with Devon Conway, who remained not out on 99.

"The way Tom hit some of his drives, the sound of ball meeting the bat was awesome," New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi told reporters.

"To be not out and bat the whole day and to be continuing tomorrow with Devon...it was a fantastic effort from both ends."