A look at records of seven players in SA squad who've played a Test at Newlands in the past

Seven of SA’s expected line-up for the decisive third Test against India starting on Tuesday have played a match in the game’s longest format at Newlands, but it has largely been a happy hunting ground for those who have featured before.

The batters who have played previously in Cape Town have all averaged more at Newlands than over their Test career as a whole, with skipper Dean Elgar in particular fond of playing at the coastal venue.

It has been a less successful ground for the bowlers, though the likes of Lungi Ngidi has yet to feature at Newlands in a Test despite a five-day career stretching over four years.

The only venues he has played at in SA are SuperSport Park, The Wanderers and St George’s Park.

But if injury free, he is almost certain to debut at the venue along with Keegan Petersen, local boy Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen and possibly all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

TimesLIVE looks at the records of the seven players in the SA squad who have played a Test at Newlands in the past.