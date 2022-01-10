Kohli 'at peace' with his game and 'absolutely fit' to play in Newlands decider

With the series level at 1-1 after India won the opening match in Centurion before the Proteas pulled it back in Johannesburg, India will pin hopes on their captain to start hitting form in Cape Town, despite having missed the last match due to back spasms.

“You have to understand in sports sometimes things don’t go the way you want them to.”

He may be struggling to score the big fluent runs he is known for but the irrepressible Indian captain said he is “at peace” with his game and the way he is batting.

“Sometimes your focal point has to shift. Every time you look at yourself on the basis of numbers and milestones I don’t think you will ever be happy with what you are doing.