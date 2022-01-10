TimesLIVE looks back at the last 10 Tests played at Newlands and how they panned out

Picturesque Newlands is often cited by SA players as their favourite ground in the world, a claim made by current skipper Dean Elgar ahead of the third Test against India that starts on Tuesday.

It is certainly a venue where they have enjoyed success — at least since readmission to international cricket — with only Australia (four times) and England (once) managing to win in Cape Town since 1993.

The Proteas go into the third and final Test of the series level and having never lost to a sub-continent side at Newlands in 13 matches, with their five previous Tests against India resulting in three wins and two draws.

TimesLIVE looks back at the last 10 Tests played at the venue and how they panned out.