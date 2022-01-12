Cricket

Kagiso Rabada reveals how SA preyed on Virat Kohli’s weakness

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
12 January 2022 - 09:58 By LIAM DEL CARME
Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli on day one of the third Test against India at Newlands on Tuesday.
Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli on day one of the third Test against India at Newlands on Tuesday.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The desire to stand up to and counter the genius of India captain Virat Kohli helped spur on Kagiso Rabada as he led the way for the SA attack on the first day of the third and deciding Test at Newlands on Tuesday.

Rabada bagged 4/73 as India were bundled out for a sub-par 223 in their first innings before the hosts replied with 17/1 by stumps.

It was Rabada who again set the benchmark for the SA attack after India won the toss and decided to bat in overcast conditions that cleared by mid-afternoon.

While India were never allowed to build meaningful partnerships, Kohli remained the one constant as he denied the Proteas in his 201-ball vigil at the crease.

Having failed to score a ton in his last 25 innings, Kohli strode to the middle on Tuesday determined to turn back the clock. Extreme patience and vigilance were the hallmarks of his innings as he sought to frustrate the SA attack.

Kohli 'at peace' with his game and 'absolutely fit' to play in Newlands decider

Irrepresible India captain Virat Kohli has declared himself “absolutely fit” to play in the third and final Test against SA at Newlands starting on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Determined to occupy the crease, he was particularly judicious in the manner he left deliveries outside off-stump. Acute awareness of where he was in relation to his off-stump proved a vital ally as Kohli tried to stay out of trouble.

This of course made Rabada more determined to win his personal battle against one of the game's decorated and celebrated batters.

“He is a good player. You want to measure yourself against the best in the world,” Rabada said.

The SA pace ace ultimately prevailed when he had Kohli caught behind, ironically to a shot that wasn't in his playbook all day. Running out of partners, Kohli, then on 79, played uncharacteristically away from his body and offered a simple chance to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

“The plan was to bowl a good line and length,” said Rabada.

“I was trying to get the ball to swing away and not really go for the pads.

“It was pretty obvious and that's where he has been getting out. I think that's why he was very patient in leaving balls and that's why we tried to stick it. He batted extremely well and well done to him.”

SA will resume their first innings on Wednesday with Aiden Markram and night watchman Keshav Maharaj.

READ MORE:

Series decider at Newlands: India win the toss, again

SA have opted for an unchanged line-up for the third and deciding Test against India at Newlands on Tuesday.
Sport
1 day ago

Chris Morris calls time on cricket playing career, to start coaching at Titans

Bowling all-rounder Chris Morris announced his retirement from cricket on Tuesday, calling time on a career which saw him represent SA 69 times ...
Sport
22 hours ago

TimesLIVE looks back at the last 10 Tests played at Newlands and how they panned out

Picturesque Newlands is often cited by SA players as their favourite ground in the world, a claim made by current skipper Dean Elgar ahead of the ...
Sport
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Let fans into stadiums. There’s no reason not to

SA supporters are longing to watch live sport, but authorities are stopping them from doing so. This must change
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. 'We'll push for PSL to open the stadiums': AmaZulu's Manzini Zungu gives ... Soccer
  3. SA flavour in Afcon clash between heavyweights Egypt and Nigeria Soccer
  4. Temba Bavuma bashing unfair on talented batter Sport
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...