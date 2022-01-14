India throw everything at Proteas but stare down the barrel

Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen rode what India's attack threw at them and batted SA to within touching distance of a series victory by lunch on the fourth day of the third Test at Newlands on Friday.

SA finished the morning session on 171/3, just 41 runs short of their 212 target and a 2-1 series victory.

Petersen was the only casualty of a tense morning session as India sought to bowl themselves back into contention after SA resumed play on 101/2.

Petersen and Van der Dussen survived the early onslaught before the former chopped his 113th delivery onto his stumps but had by then amassed 82, to add to the 72 he scored in the first innings.

His star is undoubtedly on the rise.

When Petersen departed SA needed another 57 to win but Temba Bavuma (12 not out) and Van der Dussen (22) negotiated the remainder of the session.

As you'd expect, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami opened proceedings for India and predictably they posed uncomfortable questions of Petersen and Van der Dussen.

They beat the bat on numerous occasions with probing lines on and just outside off stump.