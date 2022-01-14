SA beat India at Newlands and claim memorable series victory

SA on Friday surged to an unlikely 2-1 Test series victory over India on the fourth day of the deciding Test here at Newlands.

Required to score 212 for victory, the Proteas, as they did at the Wanderers last week, reached the total with relative ease, again winning by seven wickets.

A second half-century in the match from Keegan Petersen (82) helped pave the way for the win, but there were notable contributions in the fourth innings chase from captain Dean Elgar (30), Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out).

Bavuma brought down the curtain on an at times bitterly fought series when he hoicked a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery to the square leg boundary for four.

Earlier, Petersen, who reached his 50 off just 65 balls, and Van der Dussen gradually drew the sting from India's attack with their 54 run stand for the third wicket.

The series win came against the odds when you consider the degree to which the Proteas had their backs against the wall in the second Test, having already lost the first.