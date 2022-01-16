Cricket

Australia dismissed for 155, England set 271 victory target

16 January 2022 - 10:00 By Reuters
Mark Wood took his best test career bowling figures.
Image: @ICC/Twitter

Australia were dismissed for 155 in their second innings after dinner on the third day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Sunday, setting England a victory target of 271.

Paceman Mark Wood took a career best 6-37 for the tourists.

Australia lead the series 3-0 after resounding wins in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide before England bounced back in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground to draw the match. 

MORE:

Proteas fightback against India one of SA cricket's finest moments

The Proteas' come-from-behind 2-1 series win over India has been heralded as one of their finest.
Sport
11 hours ago

There’s no stopping inspired Kagiso Rabada

Pace ace Kagiso Rabada isn't slowing down any time soon.
Sport
11 hours ago

Boucher lauds Petersen after Proteas’ series win against India

Proteas coach Mark Boucher was a little lost for words when asked to describe the performance of Keegan Petersen in SA's series win over India on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas captain Dané van Niekerk out of Women’s Cricket World Cup

The Momentum Proteas have been dealt a major blow with the news that captain Dané van Niekerk will be out of action for at least three months with a ...
Sport
2 days ago
