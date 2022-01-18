India captain KL Rahul backs Ashwin, Chahal to put Proteas in a spin

India captain KL Rahul says SA will face a trial by spin in the first two One-Day Internationals of the three-match series starting on Wednesday that will be played on the slower, lower pitch at Boland Park.

India had to contend with pace and bounce in their 2-1 test series loss to the Proteas, but will find conditions more like home in Paarl.

The Proteas have had well documented troubles against spin in the past and Rahul believes the returning Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will be a handful for the hosts in the first two games, with the third to be staged at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.