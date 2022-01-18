Rising star seamer Jansen wants SA to take fight to India during ODI series

Emerging Proteas seamer Marco Jansen says they will have momentum with them going into the ODI series against India which starts at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

Jansen, who claimed 19 wickets during the three-match Test series against India, added that they are ready to take the fight to the tourists who have new faces in the ODIA team.

The sides will play a short three-match series that concludes on Sunday, with the first two games scheduled for Paarl and the last at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

With the next T20 World Cup in India in October, it is a surprise that they are not contesting in the shortest format, especially with this series not counting towards the Super League points for the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification.

But it will provide the home side with a desperately needed tune-up as they are outside the top eight nations that will gain automatic entry into the competition.

It will be a largely new-look squad for the series, with Temba Bavuma taking over the captaincy duties and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock back in the mix following his Test retirement and birth of his daughter.

Eight members of the victorious SA side that won the third Test against India at Newlands last week are also in the ODI set-up, with only Dean Elgar, batsman Keegan Petersen and seam bowler Duanne Olivier not there.

That means there is a first call-up to the ODI side for Jansen, who was a sensation in the Test series, and is one of three specialist fast bowlers along with Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

All-rounders Sisanda Magala, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius will also provide seam options, meaning plenty of competition for places.

“It's a call-up I didn't expect, but I'm obviously very glad and honoured to be selected,” Jansen said.

“I just want to go there and learn as much as possible from all the players and if I get an opportunity, hopefully I use it.”

Jansen believes having so many players involved from the Test team will be a plus given the huge boost in confidence the players got from their unexpected series success.

“We are taking a bit of momentum with us from the tests into the ODI series, but we are not underestimating them at all. They are one of the best teams in the world, so we will have to bring our 'A-Game' and we are looking to take the fight to them.

“We are going to work hard on our preparations and give our all on the field. It would be very nice to get a series win.”

Swashbuckling opening batsman Janneman Malan is back in the mix along with David Miller, while there is the twin spin option of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

SA have a healthy win-record at home in ODIs against India, with 22 from the previous 34 games played and 10 defeats.

That being said, they lost the last home series 4-1 and India have retained their leading talent for the matches.

That includes Virat Kohli, who is no longer the captain of the side having been somewhat controversially sacked and replaced by KL Rahul.

Kohli also stood down as Test skipper after the recent series loss.

There is still no Rohit Sharma after injury, but Shikhar Dhawan will be a menace at the top of the order and Rishabh Pant showed his attacking quality with a sparkling hundred in the third Test.

Seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a handful with the ball, while India could rely more on spin in this shorter format, knowing it is SA's nemesis.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jayant Yadav are all options there.