CSA appoints advocate to head DC hearing into Proteas coach Boucher

Cricket SA have pressed ahead with a disciplinary hearing against Proteas coach Mark Boucher.

This follows December’s Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report, which made tentative findings regarding allegations of discrimination and racism against various characters in the sport, including Boucher.

To that end CSA has appointed advocate Terry Motau SC as chairperson of the disciplinary hearing to Test allegations of misconduct against the former Proteas wicketkeeper.

CSA proposed that the parties meet Motau on January 26 to determine a timetable for the proceedings.

The allegations against Boucher relate to testimony from his former teammate Paul Adams during the SJN hearings. Adams testified he was referred to as “brown shit” in a song performed by his Proteas teammates during his playing days.

In the wake of the hearings Boucher issued an apology via an affidavit to the ombudsman “for any real and perceived inappropriate behaviour by me”.

CSA said in a statement: “In releasing his report, the ombudsman, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, indicated that he was not in a position to make “definite findings” and recommended that a further process be undertaken in this regard.

“In keeping with this approach, the board was obligated to institute further formal enquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the SJN report, and this is the first of these processes.”

CSA board chair Lawson Naidoo added: “The board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of SA’s constitution and labour legislation.