ICC congratulates SA umpire Marais Erasmus on officiating in 100 ODIs

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated SA's Marais Erasmus for reaching the landmark of officiating in 100 men’s ODI matches as an on-field umpire.

Erasmus, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, stood in his 100th ODI in the first match between SA and India at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old, who won the David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the Year in 2016 and 2017, has also officiated in 70 men’s Test matches, 35 men’s T20s and 18 women’s T20s since he made his debut in February 2006.

“Marais is a very consistent umpire with a fine temperament,” said ICC senior manager: umpires and referees Adrian Griffith.

“It is no surprise he has reached this milestone and I am sure he will continue to do well in the coming years. I congratulate him on behalf of everyone at the ICC and wish him all the best for the future. He has served the game well and is a role model for many aspiring umpires the world over.”

Erasmus said: “It is an honour to be officiating in my 100th ODI.

“I have enjoyed my time as an umpire and will continue to do my best in the times to come. My experience as a player has obviously helped me during my journey and I am privileged to remain connected with the game.

“I thank the ICC, Cricket SA and all my colleagues for their support. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my family and friends, without whom I could not have come so far.”

As a cricketer, Erasmus made his first-class debut for Boland in 1988-89 and played until 1996-97.

He scored 1,913 runs and took 131 wickets in 53 first-class matches and in List-A matches.