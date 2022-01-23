Cricket

India wins toss, again

SA go into the final tour match having already secured the ODI series

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
23 January 2022 - 11:03
India won the toss and elected to field in the third ODI at Newlands.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

India won the toss and elected to field in the third and last ODI against SA at Newlands.

It is the fifth out of six tosses India have won on tour.

The tourists go into the match having already conceded the series in Paarl in the second ODI on Friday.

With that in mind they made wholesale changes and have left out Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and have brought in Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna.

SA have brought in all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in the place of left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Wayne Parnell was not considered for selection because of a stomach bug.

Teams:

SA — Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala.

India — KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Bongani Jele.

