Cricket

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma backs fast bowler Sisanda Magala

25 January 2022 - 13:32 By NICK SAID
Sisanda Magala of South Africa
Sisanda Magala of South Africa
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma has backed fast bowler Sisanda Magala who managed only two wickets in as many innings during the 3-0 series whitewash of India in Cape Town.

Magala, who played in his second and third ODIs, went at almost 7.40 to the over in his two matches against India but played an important role with his death bowling.

“A guy like Sisanda is new on the international scene, but he has played a lot of domestic cricket and we know what he is capable of through his performances,” said Bavuma.

“Bowling at the death is one of his strengths and fortes, which is one of the reasons why he is in the team. When we are looking for someone to bowl in those last 10 overs, Sisanda’s name always comes in.

“I have got the confidence he will execute when the situation arises. It is important you back the guy. When you bring a guy in, it is not just for one or two games, he performs poorly and then you chuck him by the wayside.

“Sisanda is a guy that we see dominating at the death and bowling in the middle overs with protection on both sides of the wicket. You saw once we started to use him in those phases, he started to show why he is wearing the SA colours. 

“So there are no panic stations when it comes to Sisanda, but obviously he knows himself that there are certain areas he needs to improve within his game and be a lot more clinical in terms of implementing his skills.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Coach Dravid says India must improve through the middle overs

A 3-0 drubbing in SA is a timely reminder that India need to overhaul their approach to one-day cricket and head coach Rahul Dravid says the problem ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mark Boucher stone walls questions on CSA’s gross misconduct charges

Mark Boucher on Sunday doggedly dead batted questions relating to his defence against charges of gross misconduct brought by Cricket SA.
Sport
1 day ago

Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor faces ban over money received from spot-fixers

Zimbabwean batter Brendan Taylor is facing a ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after admitting he received a $15,000 (about R226,000) ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho Soccer
  2. Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  3. .Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident Soccer
  4. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  5. Malan bags ICC award Cricket

Latest Videos

‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...