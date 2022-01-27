'Combinations' the buzzword as SA look for batting alternatives against WI

The SA senior national women's cricket team has been blazing a trail in the ODI format over the past year.

They left Pakistan (3-0), India (1-4) and West Indies (1-4) gasping for air as they won 11 of their 13 ODI matches during a memorable 2021.

Not only will Hilton Moreeng's team be motivated to win a fourth series in succession when they start their ODI combat against the West Indies at the Wanderers on Friday morning, the four-match series offers final preparations for both teams before the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

And while the World Cup frenzy that has gripped dressing rooms of all the teams who have qualified has not eluded the SA camp, “combinations” is the word buzzing around the second-ranked Momentum Proteas.