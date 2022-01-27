Cricket

New Zealand home international cricket schedule shuffled over Covid-19 concerns

27 January 2022 - 07:06 By Reuters
SA team members pose with the series trophy at the post match presentation after the 3rd One Day International match between South Africa and India at Newlands on January 23, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.
SA team members pose with the series trophy at the post match presentation after the 3rd One Day International match between South Africa and India at Newlands on January 23, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The New Zealand Blackcaps will play both of their February Tests against SA in Christchurch, while a one-day international (ODI) series against Australia in March will be contested exclusively in Napier, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday.

The changes have been prompted by ongoing concerns about the spread of Covid-19, with the reduction in travel hopefully reducing the chances of an outbreak that would put matches at risk. Wellington is the big loser in the reshuffle.

It had been scheduled to host the second NZ-SA Test and the first two NZ-Australia ODIs. In another schedule change, the NZ women's White Ferns' series against India (one Twenty20 and five ODIs) will be played solely in Queenstown.

“These risk mitigations are based on avoiding known Covid-19 hotspots, and include limiting air travel, limiting accommodation transfers and, essentially, operating in safer environments,” said NZ Cricket CEO David White. “We know the more domestic flights we have, and the more movement there is between hotels, the greater the chance of a match or even a series being put at risk.”

White acknowledged the disappointment Wellington cricket fans would no doubt experience, but said the most important thing was to maximise the chances of the matches being played.

“It's a very difficult time for everyone,” he said.

REVISED HOME SUMMER SCHEDULE:

MEN: NZ v SA: Two tests in Christchurch (February 17-March 1)

NZ v Australia: Three ODIs in Napier (March 17-20)

 NZ v Netherlands: One Twenty20 and three ODIs in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton (March 25-April 4)

WOMEN: NZ v India: One Twenty20 and five ODIs in Queenstown (February 9-24)

READ MORE

Beleaguered Proteas coach Mark Boucher to take the team to New Zealand

Despite allegations of “gross misconduct” hanging over his head, coach Mark Boucher will be at the helm when the Proteas travel to New Zealand for a ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Australian cricket players nervous about Pakistan tour

Australian cricketers are on edge barely a month before their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years amid an uptick in terror attacks in the Asian ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Luus to captain Momentum Proteas against West Indies, Ntozakhe returns

Suné Luus will lead the Momentum Proteas in the four-match ODI series against the touring West Indies in the absence of injured captain Dané van ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chiefs respond to claim they did not ‘take the conversation further’ to sign ... Soccer
  2. Mark Boucher stone walls questions on CSA’s gross misconduct charges Cricket
  3. Kaizer Chiefs and PSL set a deadline to agree on arbitrator Soccer
  4. WATCH | ‘Sundowns exploring the idea of a testimonial for Hlompho Kekana’ — ... Soccer
  5. Beleaguered Proteas coach Mark Boucher to take the team to New Zealand Cricket

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...