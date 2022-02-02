Embattled Mark Boucher to call Proteas players to testify on his behalf

Nkwe raised “concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment” as one of his reasons for his resignation in August last year.

Mohammed Chavoos, a labour employment lawyer who is part of Boucher’s legal team, said every effort will be made to defend their client.

“It would not be appropriate for me to comment on the merits of the case but we have said before that Mark looks forward to responding to the allegations made against him and clearing his name at the hearings,” said Chavoos.

A report in an Afrikaans newspaper at the weekend claimed “a group of wealthy businesspeople are bankrolling Boucher’s legal defence" and “will spare no expense in getting him the best legal defence money can buy”.

“ I don’t want to comment on that,” Chavoos said when asked to comment on the claims.

“We are here to represent Mark as best we can and ensure he is given a fair opportunity to state his side of the story and clear his name. That’s all we want for him.”

Chavoos would not be drawn to comment on the makeup of Boucher’s legal team.

“I am not at liberty to say that.”

Aadil Patel is the head of employment law at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr and is part of the CSA legal team in the matter.

Patel said he does not have approval from CSA to talk on their behalf.

CSA board chair Lawson Naidoo said the organisation has taken a responsibility to institute an independent disciplinary committee.

“What we are not going to do is run the case through the media,” Naidoo said.

The onus will be on CSA's lawyers to prove the allegations against Boucher beyond any reasonable doubt.

“The dates for the hearings have been set and we will present our case before advocate Terry Motau. We will not be commenting on the merits of the case except in the formal proceedings," said Naidoo.

“The responsibility of the board was to formulate the charges, which we have done.”

Both sets of lawyers argued before Motau last week on dates for the hearing.

The CSA argued for expediency and a speedy commencement and finalisation of the proceedings, and wanted the matter to be set down for the week of March 7 to 11.

But Boucher’s lawyers wanted any period from May 10 to 19, arguing the coach intended to call Proteas players to testify on his behalf and that these players will be part of the tour of New Zealand.

The team flies out today (Wednesday) for a two-match Test series in Christchurch from February 17 to March 1.

They will return home for the Bangladesh inbound tour consisting of two Test matches and three ODIs from March 18 to April 11.

Boucher’s lawyers argued that having a hearing in between the two tours would be disruptive.

Having considered both arguments, Motau agreed with Boucher and ruled the hearing will be held from May 16 to 20.

Boucher initially denied any involvement but later changed tune in the face of a public and media outcry and said he "deeply regrets and apologises for the part I played in joining in my teammates in singing offensive songs or using offensive nicknames".