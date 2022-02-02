Hazlewood says he won't be surprised if some Aussies skip Pakistan tour

Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood said on Wednesday he would not be surprised if security fears prompt some players to opt out of the upcoming Pakistan tour, as he eyes a comeback to the national team after recovering from injury.

Australia are scheduled to play three tests, three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 starting on March 3 in their first trip to Pakistan in 24 years.

A media report last week said many in the Australian camp were apprehensive about whether Pakistan would be safe.

Hazlewood said Cricket Australia's reassurances had eased his concern.