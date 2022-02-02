SA have to go for broke to salvage series against Windies Women

The Momentum Proteas will have to go for broke to salvage the series in the third ODI against the West Indies at the Wanderers on Thursday.

After the opening match was washed out, the third is a must-win for SA if they are to get something out of the four-match ODI series, which the tourists lead 1-0.

A win on Thursday to square the series and another on Sunday would be ideal preparation and a confidence boost for SA ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta is encouraged with the energy in the Proteas.

“Everyone is in good nick and always positive. We’re playing well and that is something that is satisfying for us as a team,” Jafta said. “We have that never-say-die spirit. We always believe it is not over until the last ball is bowled.”

While an ODI series win against a strong West Indies would be welcome, the World Cup is what is on every player’s mind, and that is no different for the East London-born Jafta.

“It is every player’s dream to go to the World Cup and at the end of the day your performances do the talking, and obviously we don’t know what the selectors will decide. So I think for me it would be an honour if the selectors put faith in me.”

Jafta has been sponging knowledge from experienced Trisha Chetty and wants to make full use of the opportunities.

“First, for me, one thing I pride myself on is just to be ready for the games and consistency is another thing that I have been working on in the past few months. Whether it is with the bat or gloves I just want to contribute and just be present for the team.

“I always just look to simplify what I do. I don’t look to over-complicate anything. It is just about keeping it simple and, obviously, helping the team to get over the line.

“It’s never about me or an individual, the team always comes first.”