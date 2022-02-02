Steaming SA captain Elgar lets rip with expletive over Boucher questions

In defiant defence of Proteas coach Mark Boucher, Test captain Dean Elgar let rip with an expletive in his highly charged departure press conference for the series in New Zealand on Wednesday.

Elgar took exception to continued probing questions about Boucher, who will appear before a Cricket SA (CSA) disciplinary hearing in May on serious allegations of gross misconduct regarding racism allegations.

Boucher will be leading SA on this month's two-match series in New Zealand despite the dark cloud hovering over his head. The team leaves Johannesburg on Wednesday night and are expected to arrive in New Zealand on Friday.

“I have actually found that it has been OK (the questions about Boucher), I just think they take away everything that we have achieved as a group,” Elgar said, also taking a swipe at the media.

“For me that’s bulls-t. I know it is extremely relevant in the public eye and it is relevant for us. There is no doubt about it.

“As player group, we have achieved so much and that gets to the squad, the negativity in the media.”

Elgar said he was not running away from talking about Boucher but he felt the press conference was about SA's tour to New Zealand.

“Rightly so it (the Boucher issue) sells with headlines, I know I have to answer these things and that’s OK and I have absolutely no issue with doing that because I understand that interaction between me and the media is extremely important.